Seneca boys, Streator girls wrestling have strong tourney showings: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Seneca 4th, Ottawa 11th at Irish Invite: At the 20-team Seneca Irish Invitational contested Saturday, the host Fighting Irish (149 team points) placed fourth, Ottawa (67.5) was 11th, St. Bede (54) was 14th, Streator (43) was 15th and Somonauk (2) was 20th. Kewanee (236.5) was the team champion.

Seneca’s Raiden Terry (at 106 pounds) went 3-0 and captured both his bracket’s championship and the Lower-Weight Most Valuable Wrestler honor. Terry won via technical fall over Canton’s Jaxsun Owens for the title.

Also placing top-five for Seneca were Landen Venecia (2nd at 190), Gunner Varland (3rd at 157), Nick Grant (3rd at 165), Chris Thompson (5th at 113) and Avery Phillips (5th at 138).

Leading Ottawa were Wes Weatherford (4th at 175), Miles Fredrickson (5th at 285) and Dillon McKinnon (5th at 132).

Streator scored a pair of fourth-place finishes, those captured by Jesus Martinez (4th at 126) and Garritt Benstine (4th at 132).

Girls wrestling

Streator 7th, Ottawa 25th at 1st Girls PIT: At the inaugural PIT – aka Princeton Invitational Tournament – Saturday, Streator (72 team points) placed seventh and Ottawa (9) 25th in a 27-team field topped by champion Geneseo (200.5) and runner-up La Salle-Peru (94).

Streator scored its top-10 placing despite sending just three competitors, all of whom placed in the top five. Addison Yacko (110 pounds) went 4-0 to lead the way by winning her bracket’s championship, pinning L-P’s Sarah Lowery in 1:45 for the title.

Also for the Bulldogs, Payton Henson (2nd at 115) and Laila Vaughn (4th at 120).

Girls basketball

Ottawa 43, Seneca 25: At Kingman Gym, the host Pirates led throughout the nonconference victory to improve to 7-2 and knock Seneca down to 6-2.

Hailey Larsen with 10 points and three steals, Marlie Orlandi with nine points and eight rebounds, Mary Stisser with seven points, and Ashlynn Ganiere and Skylar Dorsey with six points apiece paced Ottawa, which led 20-10 at the half.

Evelyn O’Connor scored seven points, with Alyssa Zellers and Lainie Olson adding five apiece for the Irish.

Polo 54, Marquette 49: At the Amboy Shootout, the Crusaders fell despite a 19-point, six-steal performance from Hunter Hopkins and an 18-point, five-steal effort by Kaitlyn Davis.

Boys basketball

Amboy 37, Marquette 31: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders (4-4) lost for the fourth time in their past five outings. Marquette hosts Tri-County Conference rival Woodland on Friday.

Rockridge 61, Seneca 48: At the Lanark Shootout, the Fighting Irish (5-1) suffered their first loss of the 2024-25 season.

Seneca visits Heyworth on Monday.

Bowling

Streator girls 3rd at Plum Hollow: At the Oregon Invitational held at Dixon’s Plum Hollow Lanes, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs scored a third-place finish in the team standings with a 4,633, led by 1,000-plus six-game performances from both Lily Michael (1,047 series, 200, 179 high games) and Madi Bedeker (1,032 series, 191, 183 high games).

Lyla Gengler (890), Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (846) and Jenna Onasch (818) also led Streator’s girls.

The male Bowlin’ Bulldogs finished eighth, with high rollers including Cody Taylor (1,107 series, 220, 221 high games), Tyson Kolojay (1,056 series, 190 high game) and Konner Dulabhan (887 series).