Streator, Fieldcrest boys basketball score road wins: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Streator 59, Herscher 36: At Herscher, the visiting Bulldogs (4-1 overall, 1-0 ICE) prevailed in their Illinois Central Eight Conference opener.

Nolan Lukach continued his hot start to the season, scoring a team-high 20 points. Matt Williamson added 13 points for Streator, which is next in action Tuesday at Reed-Custer before next Friday’s home opener against Coal City.

Seneca 70, St. Bede 37: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (5-0 overall, 1-0 TCC) won in their Tri-County Conference, home and new gymnasium opener led by Paxton Giertz’s 21 points.

Brady Sheedy (16 points), Brayden Simek (15) and Sebastian Deering (eight) were also leading scorers for Seneca.

Lowpoint-Washburn 31, Marquette 26: At Washburn, the visiting Crusaders lost in their Tri-County Conference opener to fall to 3-3 overall, 0-1 in the TCC.

Fieldcrest 59, Olympia 51: At rural Stanford, the visiting Knights claimed their 2024-25 season opener led by Eddie Lorton’s 19-point performance. Kash Klendworth (13 points) and Lyten Gerdes (11) also scored in double digits for Fieldcrest (1-0).

Indian Creek 55, Earlville 30: At Shabbona, the visiting Red Raiders (0-6 overall, 0-1 Little Ten) were dealt the conference defeat despite Easton Fruit’s 12 points and seven from Adam Waite.

Newark 67, Serena 64: At Newark, the host Norsemen scored the Little Ten Conference win over Huskers led by a 39-point, 13-rebound performance from Dylan Long.

Cody Kulbartz added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Newark, Reggie Chapman had six points and nine assists, and Payton Wills finished with eight points.

Beau Raikes (19 points), Blake Hjerpe (16 points, five assists), Cash Raikes (13 points) and Payton Twait (nine points) led Serena.

Somonauk 71, Leland 64: At Somonauk, the host Huskers were the Little Ten victors in a close contest.

Brock Sexton with 18 points, Aldo Resendez with 16, Landin Stillwell with 11 and Silas Johnson with 10 paced victorious Somonauk.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 70, Mendota 6; Seneca 53, Beardstown 21: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish improved to 3-0 on the season ahead of Saturday’s Irish Invitational.

Scoring two contested wins for Seneca on the night were Raiden Terry at 120 pounds, Ryker Terry at 132, Avery Phillips at 138 and Jeremy Gagnon at 285.

Adding one contested win plus a forfeit win were Landen Venecia at 190, Ryan Flynn at 150, Nick Grant at 165 and Gunner Varland at 157.