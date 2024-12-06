Streator girls, Seneca boys score team victories on the mats: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls wrestling

Streator 24, Clifton Central 12: At Pops Dale Gymnasium on Thursday, the host Bulldogs defeated the Comets with pinfall victories secured at 110 pounds (Addi Yacko), 115 (Lily Gwaltney), 120 (Payton Henson) and 125 (Lailah Vaughn).

Ottawa hosts Plano: At Kingman Gym, the Pirates hosted the Reapers and received victories from Brie Grady, Isabel Gwaltney, Mary Rodriguez, Val Munoz, Jaiyden Provance, Ciara Bolf and Lexi Sawain.

Boys wrestling

Clifton Central 64, Streator 12: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs fell to 3-8 in duals despite victories from Jesus Martinez (decision) at 126 pounds, Garritt Benstine (overtime decision) at 132 and Devin Thompson (pinfall) at 190.

Seneca 39, Sandwich 33: At Sandwich, the visiting Fighting Irish prevailed in their season opener against their old conference rival.

Scoring contested wins for Seneca were: by pinfall - Raiden Terry (106), Wyatt Coop (120), Ryker Terry (132); by major decision – Avery Phillips (138), Gunner Varland (157), Jeremy Gagnon (285); and by decision – Chris Thompson (113).

Contested wins for the Indians were recorded by: via pinfall - Jakob Gruca (126), Cooper Corder (144), Jacob Cassie (150), Kaden Celvinger (190), Luis Murillo (215); and via decision – Josh Lehman (165).

Boys bowling

Ottawa 3,229, Kaneland 2,995: At Mardi Gras Lanes, the visiting Pirates out-rolled the Knights paced by a 583 series (209 high game) off the hands of Will Znaniecki.

Caden Walter’s 577 (215) and Robbie Burke with a 254 game helped Ottawa to the Interstate 8 Conference triumph.

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 54, Indian Creek 45: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats jumped out to a 20-7 advantage after one quarter on their way to a win in their Little Ten Conference opener.

“We learned a few more things we do well and some things we need to improve at,” S/L coach Jason Zaleski said. “Learning lessons from a victory keeps us moving in the right direction.”

Leah Norris posted a 15-point, 15-rebound, four-steal, two-block double-double and Abby Hohmann scored 18 points to lead the Bobcats. Kiley Mason (14 points) and Macey Kinney (nine rebounds) also contributed heavily in the win.

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Earlville 25: At Hinckley, the visiting Red Raiders were dealt the Little Ten Conference loss despite 11 points from Natalie Hall and seven more scored by Addie Scherer.

Eureka 62, FCW 46: At the Nest in Flanagan, the host Falcons were dealt the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

Reed-Custer 45, Streator 27: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs (0-8 overall, 0-2 Illinois Central Eight) were tied 10-10 after one quarter, but trailed from the second quarter onward.

Ava Gwaltney scored 13 points for Streator, followed by six from Lahla Thompson and four from Isabel Gutierrez.

Boys basketball

Roanoke-Benson 51, Woodland 38: At Roanoke, the visiting Warriors suffered a Tri-County Conference defeat Woodland is now 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the TCC.

Nick Plesko scored a dozen points, Jaron Follmer added seven, and Connor Dodge and Quentin Porter scored six points apiece in the loss.