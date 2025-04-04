High school, college art on display at IVCC show

Illinois Valley Community College’s annual Art Show showcases work by student artists from area high schools and the College. Like last year’s event (pictured), exhibits range from sketches to sculptures and pottery and a variety of 2-D and 3-D artwork. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Sculpture, pottery, sketches and other artwork created by high school and college artists will be on display at Illinois Valley Community College’s annual Art Show from April 7 to April 18.

Displays will fill the hallways outside the Humanities and Fine Arts Division office and will expand to the college’s main lobby area. Winning art pieces will also be displayed in the lobby after an awards reception and ceremony for artists and their families. The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 11 in the Student Life Space.

The weeklong display is open to the public. The date coincides with theater performances of the College’s spring musical, doubling the cultural opportunity for public visitors.

The event showcases work by students from area high schools and the college.

“Faculty and students are always excited when it is time for the IVCC Art Show because they get to see how creative minds are making art,” said art instructor Shannon Slaight. “We also catch the attention of local artists and art galleries. Art is flourishing on campus and in the Illinois Valley, and this is a great way to show it.”

Submissions will be judged and awarded best-in-show in 2-D and 3-D for high school and college divisions, and the public even gets to vote on its favorite, called the People’s Choice. In addition to IVCC and art gear, winners could receive scholarships to IVCC. A $1,000 scholarship is available to a current or incoming freshman majoring in art and attending full time, and a full-year tuition waiver also is available to an incoming freshman.

Joining Slaight as a show judge will be artist and gallery owner Amanda Zehr of Ottawa.