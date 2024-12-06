Job fair coming to Streator Incubator on Dec. 10

A job fair is scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Streator, offering job seekers the chance to connect with employers in the area. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Streator Incubator, 401 W. Bridge St.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security has partnered with BEST Inc. to host the fair.

Several employers are expected to attend, including Pilkington Glass, Constellation Energy, the Illinois Department of Corrections, Vactor Manufacturing, Alloy Specialties and the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Mayor Tara Bedei emphasized the importance of the event Wednesday during Streator City Council’s regular meeting.

“They decided to do this mainly following the Owens shutdown, but it’s open to anyone looking for work,” Bedei said.

Owens-Brockway factory in Streator closed last month, leading to the loss of 152 jobs, the company reported to the state.

In addition to the job fair or for those unable to attend Tuesday’s event, the Illinois Job Link website offers a range of job opportunities, with more than 100,000 listings available online.