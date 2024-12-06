Girls basketball standings, Friday, Dec. 6

A look at area girls basketball standings
|BCR teams
|W-L
|Hall (2-0 TRAC East)
|6-1
|Princeton (1-0 TRAC East)
|4-2
|Bureau Valley (0-1 LTC)
|4-2
|St. Bede (1-2 TCC)
|2-5
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Hall
|2-0
|6-1
|Princeton
|1-0
|4-2
|Kewanee
|1-0
|3-2
|Newman
|1-1
|5-3
|Erie-Prophetstown
|0-2
|1-5
|Mendota
|0-2
|1-6
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|2-0
|5-1
|Monmouth-Roseville
|2-0
|5-1
|Riverdale
|1-1
|5-1
|Mercer County
|1-1
|3-5
|Rockridge
|0-2
|3-5
|Orion
|0-2
|2-5
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Seneca
|3-0
|6-1
|Roanoke-Benson
|2-0
|6-0
|Midland
|2-1
|6-2
|Marquette
|2-1
|4-2
|Dwight
|1-2
|3-4
|St. Bede
|1-2
|2-5
|Lowpoint-Washburn
|0-0
|1-6
|Putnam County
|0-2
|3-4
|Henry-Senachwine
|0-3
|2-6
|Lincoln Trail
|United
|2-0
|7-1
|Abingdon-Avon
|1-0
|7-0
|Wethersfield
|1-0
|4-0
|Stark County
|1-0
|3-2
|Ridgewood
|1-0
|3-3
|Princeville
|1-0
|2-6
|Bureau Valley
|0-1
|4-2
|Ridgewood
|0-1
|4-3
|ROWVA-Williamsfield
|0-1
|1-4
|Knoxville
|0-1
|1-4
|Annawan
|0-1
|0-7
|Galva
|0-2
|1-6
|Other area teams
|All
|Dixon (0-0 BNC)
|8-0
|Sterling (1-1 WB6)
|6-1
|Ottawa (0-0 I-8)
|5-2
|Amboy (1-0 NUIC)
|4-4
|L-P (0-0 I-8)
|3-3
|Geneseo (0-2 WB6)
|2-4
|Fulton (1-1 NUIC)
|2-2
|Rock Falls (0-0 BNC)
|1-5
|Morrison (0-2 NUIC)
|0-6
|Streator (0-2 IC8)
|0-8