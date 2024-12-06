December 06, 2024
Girls basketball standings, Friday, Dec. 6

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Charlie Pellegrini reacts with teammate Caroline Morris after sinking a three-point basket against Princeton during the Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday, Nov. 23, 2024 at Princeton High School.

The Hall Red Devils are off to a 6-1 start with a 2-0 record in the Three Rivers East. (Scott Anderson)

BCR teamsW-L
Hall (2-0 TRAC East)6-1
Princeton (1-0 TRAC East)4-2
Bureau Valley (0-1 LTC)4-2
St. Bede (1-2 TCC)2-5
Three Rivers EastConAll
Hall2-06-1
Princeton1-04-2
Kewanee1-03-2
Newman1-15-3
Erie-Prophetstown0-21-5
Mendota0-21-6
Three Rivers WestConAll
Sherrard2-05-1
Monmouth-Roseville2-05-1
Riverdale1-15-1
Mercer County1-13-5
Rockridge0-23-5
Orion0-22-5
Tri-CountyConAll
Seneca3-06-1
Roanoke-Benson2-06-0
Midland2-16-2
Marquette2-14-2
Dwight1-23-4
St. Bede1-22-5
Lowpoint-Washburn0-01-6
Putnam County0-23-4
Henry-Senachwine0-32-6
Lincoln Trail
United2-07-1
Abingdon-Avon1-07-0
Wethersfield1-04-0
Stark County1-03-2
Ridgewood1-03-3
Princeville1-02-6
Bureau Valley0-14-2
Ridgewood0-14-3
ROWVA-Williamsfield0-11-4
Knoxville0-11-4
Annawan0-10-7
Galva0-21-6
Other area teamsAll
Dixon (0-0 BNC)8-0
Sterling (1-1 WB6)6-1
Ottawa (0-0 I-8)5-2
Amboy (1-0 NUIC)4-4
L-P (0-0 I-8)3-3
Geneseo (0-2 WB6)2-4
Fulton (1-1 NUIC)2-2
Rock Falls (0-0 BNC)1-5
Morrison (0-2 NUIC)0-6
Streator (0-2 IC8)0-8
