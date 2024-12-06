Christmas Cheer Toy Drive continues at Hy-Vee in Peru

Dana at Debo Ace Hardware got a great start on the Christmas Cheer Toy Drive! (Shaw Local News Network)

The Christmas Cheer Toy Drive continues.

Shaw Local Radio will broadcast live 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hy-Vee in Peru as toys are collected.

Shaw radio stations Classic Hits 106, WALLS 102, Q97.7/Q103.3 and 100.9 WBZG are collecting items for local programs providing Christmas gifts to local families in need. Blue & Red Christmas for Kids Program in Peru Project Success Program/Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley, La Salle’s Police Officer Santa Program and Mendota’s Operation Elf will be the recipients.

Debo Ace Hardware in Peru collected for the Christmas Cheer Toy Drive.

