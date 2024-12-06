Bureau County property transfers: Nov. 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office:

Nov. 1

Elizabeth Rhodes (tr), Donald Rhodes Trust and Marjorie Rhodes Trust to Juan Villegas, trustees’ deed, Lot 13 in Block 11 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.

Nov. 4

John Tyler to Edgar Arteaga and Francisco Gomez Barcenas, warranty deed, Lot 24 and part of Lot 23 in Block 34 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $63,000.

David Workman (AIF) and Jeanne Workman to Malinda Bickett and Bethany Engelbrecht, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Pfleger’s Subdivision in Tiskilwa, $311,500.

Fannie Mae to Bryan Wilder, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 23 in Ladd, $166,000.James McCune to Amanda Grimes, warranty deed, part of Section 7 in Gold Township, $20,000.

Timothy Pierson to Robert Johnson and Madeliene Sanchez, warranty deed, parts of Section 22 in Mineral Township, $225,000.

Nov. 6

David Moore, Vernon Stackhouse and Stackhouse-Moore Properties LLC to Brett and Holly Seaton, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Block 31 in South Addition in Sheffield, $175,000.

Jacqueline Woolley to Sean Coughlin, warranty deed, Lot 134 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $105,000.

Tracy Vanhorn to Igor and Kira Plutenko, warranty deed, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 in Block 3 in Yorktown, $17,500.

Taets Family Farm LLC to Stephanie Wise (tr) and Stephanie Wise Trust, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Gold Township, $19,760.

Taets Family Farm LLC to Gripp Farms LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 26 in Gold Township, $381,425.

Bird Construction Company and Paulette Bird to Margaret Beekman, warranty deed, Lot 49 in Hudson West Addition in Princeton, $15,000.

Lazy T Campground Inc. to Alicia Carter, warranty deed, Lot 2 and part of Lot 1 in Second North Addition in Sheffield, $38,000.

Nov. 8

Jacqueline and Robert Adamson to Ryan Miller, warranty deed, Lot 43 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, $5,000.

Joseph Markee (tr) and Charles Markee Trust to Tiffany Holmstrom and Savannah Somolik, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 8 in Tiskilwa, $105,000.

Nov. 12

Sharon Smith (tr) and Sharon Smith Trust to Logan and Lucas Kantzler, trustees’ deed, Lot 5 in Block 10 in North Addition in Princeton, $120,000.

James Barto Revocable Living Trust, Jill Barto Revocable Living Trust, James Barto (tr), Jill Barto (tr), James Barto Trust and Jill Barto Trust to Michael Sullivan, trustees’ deed, part of Section 36 in Macon Township, $646,720.

Nov. 13

Michael Maynard (tr), Richard Nelson Marital Trust, Richard Nelson Revocable Trust and Steven Nelson (tr) to Tommy Joe Dietz Living Trust, trustees’ deed, Lot 1 in Railroad Addition in Walnut, $5,000.

David and Stacey Headley to Matthew and Ranay Briddick, warranty deed, part of Section 15 in Princeton Township, $275,000.

Lesley and Matthew Benecke to Cody Jones and Laura Smith, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Peterson Subdivision in Neponset, $200,000.

Bridgette Castelein (tr), Paul Castelein (tr) and Bridgette Castelein Trust to Linn and Lorita Hellman, trustees’ deed, Lots 74 and 75 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton $300,000.

Karen and Mark Galloway to Kari and Keith Fleming, warranty deed, Lot 25 in Blakely’s Estates Subdivision in Dalzell, $325,000.

Nov. 14

David Roggy to J Rayne LLC, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Northeast Addition in Princeton, $20,000.

Gayle Mechling to Parker Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 38 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $85,000.

Nov. 15

Phyllis Wright to Nicole Scogin and Dustin Williams, warranty deed, part of Section 14 in Indiantown Township, $182,800.

Veronica Waldschmidt to Renting Plus LLC, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 28 in Spring Valley, $45,000.

Connier Blazier, Robert Blazier and Sharon Dale to Amanda and Peter Rousonelos, warranty deed, Lots 14 and 15 in Block 1 in Union Addition in Princeton, $182,500.