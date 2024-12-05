Bureau County marriages list: November 7-December 1, 2024

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse: (Shaw Media file photo)

Jenna Grace Pruski of Malden and Kaitlyn Kay Schmitt of Malden.

Matthew William Smith of Princeton and Jasmin Chavez Maala of Princeton.

Kaylynn Renee Frailey of Princeton and Wicaryus Mitchel James Levi of Princeton.

Haley Marie Monier of Princeton and Michael David Camp of Princeton.

Janie Lee Klieber of Spring Valley and Damin Cole Smith of Spring Valley.

Michelle Marie Winter Johnson of Peoria and Madison Lee Shawgo of Pekin.

Lauren Rosales of Princeton and Roque Romero of Princeton.

Ashley Michelle Keegan of Spring Valley and Brett James Herrmann of Spring Valley.

Andrew Robert Hollembaek of Sheffield and Katrina Marie Tuominen of Sheffield.

Travis Michael Claeys of Kewanee and Lea Simone Lozano-Blanks of Kewanee.

Delaney Ann Darrow of Streator and Benjamin Tyler Ross of Troy Grove.