Woodland sinks 15 3-pointers in win over LaMoille: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 78, LaMoille 52: At rural Streator, the Warriors led 20-12 after one quarter, 41-31 at halftime and 65-44 heading to the fourth in the win over the Lions on Tuesday.

Woodland (4-1) – which sank 15 three-point shots in the contest – was led by Nick Plesko (20 points, four 3s), Nolan Price (18 points, five 3s), Nate Berry (14 points) and Connor Dodge (10 points, two 3s).

Brimfield 47, Flanagan-Cornell 35: At the Nest, the host Falcons (4-1) suffered their first loss of the young season to the Indians (4-1), leading by one point at halftime but trailing by three heading into the fourth quarter.

Rudra Patel’s 10 points, Logan Ruddy’s seven and six apiece from Connor Reed and Seth Jones led Flanagan-Cornell.

Girls basketball

Earlville 32, Hiawatha 8: At Earlville, the Red Raiders rolled to the Little Ten Conference win over the Hawks.

Earlville was led by Natalie Hall (10 points, seven rebounds), Jacey Helgesen (nine points, three assists) and Bailey Miller (four points, eight rebounds).

Hall 43, Somonauk/Leland 33: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell behind 10 points at halftime in the loss to the Red Devils.

Leah Norris had four points and 10 rebounds for S/L, with Aubrey Chiavario scoring all of her six points in the second half.

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,348, Ottawa 3,098: At T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference dual to the Hubs.

Will Znaniecki led Ottawa with a high series of 606 (high game of 217). Robbie Burke added a 567 (238).