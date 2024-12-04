Seneca’s Alyssa Zellers ties 3-point mark in win over Henry-Senachwine: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 64, Henry-Senachwine 34: At Seneca, Fighting Irish senior guard Alyssa Zellers scored 26 points, including sinking a program-record-tying eight 3-pointers, which helped her team overcome a 16-9 first-quarter deficit and eventually roll past the Mallards in a Tri-County Conference game Monday.

Seneca, which regrouped to lead 31-21 at halftime, also received eight points apiece from Tessa Krull and Audry McNabb.

Ottawa 57, Serena 27: At Ottawa’s Kingman Gymnasium, the Pirates (4-1) outscored the Huskers 27-10 in the second quarter to earn the win.

Marlie Orlandi topped Ottawa with a game-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ashlynn Ganiere had 10 points and five rebounds, Skylar Dorsey and Ellas Schmitz nine points each and Hailey Larsen eight points. The Pirates shot 25 of 44 (56.8%) for the contest.

Serena was led by Macy Mahler (12 points, four rebounds) and Jenna Setchell (eight points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals).

Herscher 54, Streator 34: At Herscher, the Bulldogs led the Tigers at halftime 26-25 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator (0-6, 0-1) with 19 points, with Maddy Martin adding seven points and Leah Krohe four points and 10 rebounds

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 43, Calvary Christian 33: At Flanagan, the Falcons led 14-4 after one quarter and 21-10 at halftime in the win over the Knights.

Ella Derossett led FCW with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Palaschak added 10 points and five rebounds, while Kora Edwards chipped in nine points and 13 rebounds.

Illinois Valley Central 64, Fieldcrest 46: At Minonk, the Knights fell to 2-3 on the season with the loss to the Grey Ghosts.

Macy Gochanour netted 22 points for lead Fieldcrest, with Pru Mangan adding 13 and TeriLynn Timmerman nine.

Boys basketball

St. Bede 61, Earlville 42: At Peru, the Red Raiders fell to 0-5 on the season with the loss to the Bruins.

Adam Waite had 21 points and four assists to lead Earlville, with Easton Fruit adding nine points and seven assists, and Grady Harp eight points.

Boys bowling

Mendota 2,663, Streator 2,181: At Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs dropped the decision to the Trojans.

Cody Taylor rolled a personal-best 620 series, including a 262 high game. Tyson Kolojay added a 442 series, Ian Wheeler a 415 and Konner Dulabhan a 398.