La Salle County grand jury: December 3, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Richard N. Lombardi, 29, of La Salle (aggravated criminal sexual abuse);
- John D. Znaniecki, 35, of Ottawa (two counts of burglary);
- Bryan Villareal, 19, of Streator (two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse);
- Derek R. Hornick, 46, of Streator (unlawful possession of meth; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);
- Justin S. Grubar, 41, of Oglesby (three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
- Keith R. Gullens, 34, of Streator (unlawful calculated criminal drug conspiracy; six counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; aggravated possession of stolen firearms; possession of a stolen motor vehicle);
- David L. Miller, 35, of Peru (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
- Arthur E. Cook, 52, of Streator (possession of a stolen motor vehicle).