Illinois Valley Youth Choir to perform Dec. 8 concert at Matthiessen Auditorium

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir will be hosting a public concert 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Matthiessen Auditorium in La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

Cost of admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and kindergarten through 12th gradesStudents and free for pre-kindergarten and younger. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. There will be a cookie reception following the performance. Selections will include “I Saw Three Ships,” a jazzy version of “Jingle Bells,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” and other songs.

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir was established in 1981 as an outlet for talented children in the Illinois Valley area. Weekly rehearsals emphasize the development of musicianship and vocal technique while performing a variety of musical literature. Children develop healthy vocal habits, confidence, self-discipline and a deeper understanding of music. The tuition-based choir is open to boys and girls in third through eighth grades. Boys must have unchanged voices. Scholarships are available.

Members are Everley Barr, Brynlen Bock, Abby Brown, Liam Catalanella, Maddox Chaon, Izydora Clarner, Greta Conroy, Cora Dempsey, Jacie Dobberstein, Olivia Frank, Taeden Freschi, Marielle Grivetti, Anastasia Grubar, Nia Jarosz, Declan Jean, Madeline Kramer, Kenna Lester, Kennedy McCollom, Liv McGann, Aaleeyah Meadows, Juliet Newell, Tessa Neurohr, Aria Olson, Eliana Regan, Cora Roether, Reuben Roether, Johan Theisinger and Vada Walton. The choir is directed by Jenilyn Roether and accompanied on piano by Matt Makeever.