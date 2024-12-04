Claire’s in Peru Mall to close

An aerial view Wednesday, March 27, 2024, of the Peru Mall. Claire's inside of the Peru Mall is scheduled to close Dec. 14. (Scott Anderson)

Claire’s in the Peru Mall will close later this month.

The last day of business for the longtime mall tenant is Saturday, Dec. 14.

The chain sells jewelry, accessories, toys, and offers ear piercings for teens, tweens, and young girls. Open since 1974, Claire’s has 2,300 stores worldwide.

Claire’s has locations inside Walmarts in Peru and Ottawa.

