Who did you donate to on Giving Tuesday? Illinois Valley readers share

The Freedom House headquarters are located in Princeton at 440 Elm Place. (Shaw Local News Network)

Safe House Animal Rescue League and Freedom House were among the nonprofits The Times and NewsTribune readers said they plan to support.

We put out the call on social media, in print and on our website to see where you were putting your dollars this Giving Tuesday and these are some of the answers.

Submissions were lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

Freedom House

Tonya Fitzpatrick of Spring Valley: “Victims of domestic violence in this area are growing in numbers and they offer entirely free services to this victims, including, mental health care, substance use therapy, emergency housing, legal and medical advocacy, and a 24-hour crisis hotline for anyone in crisis. A truly underappreciated organization for our area.”

For more information, go to freedomhouseillinois.org.

Safe House Animal Rescue League

Elizabeth Fast of Ottawa: “They do wonderful work as a foster only-based rescue.”

For more information, go to safehousepets.org.

If you’d like to submit an entry, go to shawlocal.secondstreetapp.com/Giving-Tuesday/. The deadline is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.