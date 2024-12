The ice rink at Alexander Park in Princeton opens Tuesday.

Ice skates will be available for rental for $5 at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., although skates must be returned to the facility before closing time. Call at 815-872-0840 or stop in for any questions or skate rentals.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There is no hockey and skates must be worn at all times on the ice.