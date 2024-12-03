Bureau County United Way kicks off campaign with Giving Tuesday boost from Princeton’s financial institutes

(From left) Sara Hudson of Heartland Bank; Victoria Yepsen, president of the Bureau County United Way Board of Directors; Beth Standley of Central Bank Illinois; Cori Cunningham, United Way executive director; Tracy Grimmer of First State Bank; Tracy Wright of Gateway Services; Nick Liebe of Midland States Bank; and Joe Kitchens of Midland Wealth Management, deliver donations on Giving Tuesday, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, collected for the Bureau County United Way at their financial institutions. (Derek Barichello)

The Bureau County United Way kicked off its campaign season Tuesday with donations collected from financial institutions around Princeton and the welcoming of its new executive director.

Cori Cunningham, a retired English teacher who moved back to Princeton about four years ago, took her new position Nov. 15 and received the donations Tuesday, giving her a boost ahead of the agency’s $122,000 campaign goal.

President of the Bureau County United Way Board of Directors Victoria Yepsen said letters will be sent to potential donors in the next few weeks for the ongoing campaign.

The United Way provides funds for Girls Scouts of Central Illinois, University of Illinois Extension (4-H), W.D. Boyce Council of Boy Scouts, Youth Service Bureau, Braveheart Children’s Advocacy, Second Story Teen Center, Bureau County American Red Cross, Bureau County Food Pantry, The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Prairie State Legal Services, Freedom House, Gateway Services, Bureau County Senior Center and Tri-County Opportunities.

Financial institutes in Princeton agreed to blanket Main Street with a fundraising campaign to kick off the United Way’s larger campaign. Main Street patrons were able to donate in-person and through apps ahead of Giving Tuesday.

Cunningham said the agency is grateful for the community’s support. She said she’s excited to work for the United Way, because it’s able to coordinate funding for several organizations.

“I’m excited about the good we can do together,” Cunningham said. “I like how we all can come together as a community.”

Looking ahead, the Bureau County United Way will host its beer and wine dinner Saturday, March 15, at Hornbaker Gardens in rural Princeton.