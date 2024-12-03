Bureau County marriage list through Nov. 6, 2024

The following marriage licenses recently were recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
- Jessica Marie Wines of Princeton and Christopher Lee Walter of Princeton
- Brett David Weaver of Sycamore and Paige Elizabeth Bjork of Sycamore
- Kayla Ann Miller of Princeton and Emma Madison Baker of Princeton
- Tieg Norelle Sisler of Princeton and Drew Alan Carpenter of Princeton
- Emily Paige Balnius of Normal and Patrick Thomas Vock of Normal
- Nichole Marie Hyde of Bloomington and Angela Michelle Rosinski of Bloomington
- Mckenzie Lynn Lechner of Princeton and Tanner William Kuhne of Princeton