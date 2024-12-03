December 02, 2024
Bureau County marriage list through Nov. 6, 2024

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse. (BCR file)

The following marriage licenses recently were recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

  • Jessica Marie Wines of Princeton and Christopher Lee Walter of Princeton
  • Brett David Weaver of Sycamore and Paige Elizabeth Bjork of Sycamore
  • Kayla Ann Miller of Princeton and Emma Madison Baker of Princeton
  • Tieg Norelle Sisler of Princeton and Drew Alan Carpenter of Princeton
  • Emily Paige Balnius of Normal and Patrick Thomas Vock of Normal
  • Nichole Marie Hyde of Bloomington and Angela Michelle Rosinski of Bloomington
  • Mckenzie Lynn Lechner of Princeton and Tanner William Kuhne of Princeton
