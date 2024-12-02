December 02, 2024
NewsThank You VeteransSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Ottawa More on Main location to open this week

Streator-based cafe to open 2nd location

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
More on Main, which operate a coffee shop and cafe in Streator, announced it will open a second location at 818 La Salle St. in downtown Ottawa.

More on Main’s new location at 818 La Salle St., Ottawa, opens Wednesday. (Derek Barichello)

More on Main’s new location at 818 La Salle St., Ottawa, opens Wednesday.

More on Main also has a location in Streator, which opened in spring 2018 inside the Main Street Market building at 317 E. Main St. It serves specialized coffee drinks, soups, sandwiches, breakfast items, and desserts.

Upon the announcement of the Ottawa location earlier this year, Owner Jen McMullen said the Ottawa location will be similar to Streator’s. Ottawa’s shop will be geared more to quick service cafe than coffee shop, she said. There will be a kitchen and service counter, as well as an area for dine-in customers.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

Have a Question about this article?