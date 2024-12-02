Ottawa More on Main location to open this week

More on Main’s new location at 818 La Salle St., Ottawa, opens Wednesday.

More on Main also has a location in Streator, which opened in spring 2018 inside the Main Street Market building at 317 E. Main St. It serves specialized coffee drinks, soups, sandwiches, breakfast items, and desserts.

Upon the announcement of the Ottawa location earlier this year, Owner Jen McMullen said the Ottawa location will be similar to Streator’s. Ottawa’s shop will be geared more to quick service cafe than coffee shop, she said. There will be a kitchen and service counter, as well as an area for dine-in customers.

