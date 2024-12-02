Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle launches membership program

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle announced the launch of its new membership program, designed to provide more opportunities to enjoy and support the preservation of the National Historic Landmark. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus Mansion)

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle announced the launch of its new membership program, designed to provide more opportunities to enjoy and support the preservation of the National Historic Landmark.

With benefits tailored for individuals, couples, groups and businesses, the program brings a connection to the mansion’s rich heritage and cultural treasures. the mansion said in a news release.

Membership levels and benefits include:

Single Membership ($125/year): Includes one general and one expanded tour ticket, free entry to the Third Thursday Concert Series, a 10% discount on special events such as Halloween and holiday programs, and a 10% discount on all gift shop items. Members also receive semi-annual e-letters and event updates.

Pair Membership ($225/year): Offers the same benefits as the Single Membership, extended to two individuals.

Group Membership ($450/year): Provides benefits for four individuals, including tours, concert access, program discounts, and Gift Shop savings.

Corporate Memberships

In addition to individuals, couples and groups, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to cultural preservation through Corporate Memberships, which includes:

Venue Rentals: Host a 3-hour event inside the Mansion (Monday through Wednesday) or on the West Lawn (Saturday), ideal for board retreats, social gatherings or company picnics.

Employee Discounts: Offer employees a 20% discount on Single, Pair or Group memberships, enhancing employee engagement and appreciation for local heritage.

Corporate Membership levels are structured based on company size:

Level 1: 1 to 20 employees – $1,000

Level 2: 21 to 50 employees – $1,500

Level 3: 51 to 100 employees – $2,000

Level 4: 101-plus employees – $4,000

“We are thrilled to offer this comprehensive membership program, providing unique opportunities for individuals and businesses to connect with the mansion’s history and support its preservation,” Executive Director of the Hegeler Carus Mansion Laura Walker said in a news release. “Members play a vital role in sustaining our mission and ensuring that future generations can experience the beauty and significance of this historic site.”

The Hegeler Carus Mansion, an 1876 second empire masterpiece designed by architect W.W. Boyington, continues to inspire through its role in industry, philosophy, publishing and religion. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2007, the mansion stands as a testament to timeless design and cultural significance. Today, the mansion offers a variety of engaging tours, educational programs and community events, providing visitors with unique opportunities to explore its storied past and architectural beauty.

To learn more about the mansion or membership program or to join, visit www.hegelercarus.org/membership or call 815-224-6543.