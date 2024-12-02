5 charged after Nov. 26 South Streator shooting

Five Streator residents were charged following a shooting reported Nov. 26 on the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in South Streator, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said 10 individuals were detained after the sheriff’s office and Streator Police Department arrived at the scene at 5:21 p.m. Nov. 26 of a reported shooting and observed several men run into a building, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said it was determined a firearm was discharged in a backyard in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue. A search warrant was conducted at a residence on that block and as a result five individuals were arrested.

Jonathan Morgan was charged on a complaint of possession of a controlled substance; Linda Robertson was arrested on La Salle County warrants; Matthew Scott was arrested on La Salle County warrants and charged with possession of a controlled substance; Ray Keith was charged on a complaint of possession of a controlled substance and Christopher Martinez was arrested on Livingston County warrants.

Streator police, its K-9 unit, Vermilion Valley dispatch, the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office and its Flock Safety cameras assisted in the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Matthew Scott (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Johnathan Morgan (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Linda Robertson (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Ray Keith (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)