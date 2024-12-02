2024 All-BCR Volleyball Team

Princeton senior Ellie Harp heads this year's All-BCR Volleyball team as the 2024 Player of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

First team

Kinley Canady, sr., OH, Bureau Valley

The Storm senior striker was a force at the net, smashing an area-best 235 kills (3.2). She also was third for BV with 208 digs (2.9). Canady was named Second-Team Lincoln Trail All-Conference. This is Canady’s first time named to the All-BCR first team.

Keighley Davis, jr., MH, Princeton

The junior middle hitter knocked down 128 kills (1.7) with a team-high 33 blocks (0.45). She was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. This is Davis’ first time named to the All-BCR first team.

Libby Endress, so., S, Bureau Valley

The Storm sophomore stepped in to a big role for BV, dishing out 434 assists (6.1). Endress also had a team-high 46 aces (0.60) and was second for BV with 275 digs (3.9). She was named Second-Team Lincoln Trail All-Conference. This is Endress’ first time named to the All-BCR first team.

Ellie Harp, sr., OH/OPP, Princeton

The BCR Player of the year was one of five unanimous selections to the Three Rivers East All-Conference team. She led the Tigresses with 156 kills (2.1 per set) and led all-area players in serving with 247 points (3.3) to go with 32 aces. This is Harp’s first selection to the All-BCR first team.

Caroline Keutzer, jr., OH/OPP, Princeton

Keutzer came on strong in her second season on the PHS varsity, ranked first in the area with 49 aces (0.66) and second in 146 kills (2.0) and 203 points (3.1). She was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference. This is her first selection to the All-BCR first team.

Kennedy Wozniak, sr., OH, Hall

Wozniak had a strong senior season for the Red Devils, averaging 1.7 kills, 3.3 digs and 0.40 aces per set. She was named Second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference. This is Wozniak’s first time named to the All-BCR first team.

Second team

Kaitlyn Coutts, so., OH, Hall

The sophomore hitter led the Red Devils with 160 kills, ranked third in the area at 2.3 kills per set. She also averaged 1.5 points and 0.40 aces. Coutts received Three Rivers East Honorable Mention honors.

Ashlyn Ehm, sr., MH, St. Bede

The St. Bede stopper at the net led the area with 39 blocks (0.60) and was ranked second with an average of 2.5 kills per set. Ehm received Honorable Mention Tri-County All-Conference.

Makayla Hecht, jr., S, Princeton

Hecht took over as the Tigresses’ setter this year and ran with it, leading the area with 539 assists (7.3). She also contributed 2.6 points a game from the service line.

Morgan Hoscheid, sr., S, Hall

The senior setter contributed in many areas for the Red Devils, averaging 6.0 assists, 3.0 digs and 1.7 points. She received Three Rivers East Honorable Mention honors.

Sadie Koehler, sr., S, St. Bede

Another senior setter, Koehler dished out 6.1 assists per set and led the area at the service line with an average of 0.70 aces. Koehler was awarded Honorable Mention Tri-County All-Conference.

Kathy Maciczak, jr., MH, Princeton

Maciczak was one of the top weapons in the area at the net, averaging 2.0 kills and 0.42 blocks a set. She received Three Rivers East Honorable Mention honors.

Honorable mention

Bella Birkey, sr., BV; Lily Bosnich, jr., St. Bede; Ellie Brooks, sr., Hall; Karsyn Brucker, sr., Princeton; Landry Hitzler, sr., BV; Camryn Driscoll, jr., Princeton; Keely Lawson, jr., Princeton; Claire Lovgren, sr., LaMoille; Lesleigh Maynard, sr., BV; Sadie Quest, sr., LaMoille; Lili McClain, jr., St. Bede; Quinn McClain, sr., St. Bede; Olivia Sadnick, sr., LaMoille; Emma Stull, sr., BV