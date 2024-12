The Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club poses for a group photo Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the southwest corner of City Park during its annual toy collection drive. The motorcycle club collected toys and monetary donations for children in need to receive Christmas gifts. (Derek Barichello)

The Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club collected toys and monetary donations Saturday at the southwest corner of City Park in Streator for its annual toy collection drive for children in need at Christmas time.

The motorcycle club gathers on the Saturday morning annually of Streator’s Keeping Christmas Close to Home and Light Up Streator celebrations.