Bureau Valley tops Elmwood, finishes second at Wethersfield: BCR Roundup for Saturday, Nov. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 50, Elmwood 37: Landon Hulsing poured in 22 points to lead the Storm to victory over the Trojans to wrap up second place in the Wally Keller Invite at Kewanee Wethersfield on Saturday.

Hulsing and Elijah Endress were named to the all-tournament team.

Annawan 69, Wethersfield 27: The Braves repeated as Wally Keller Invite champion with a win over the host Geese. Maddux Heitzler led the Braves with 24 points, Brady Heitzler had 15 points and tourney MVP Brody Childs added 10.

Maddux Heitzler and Cole Goodley were also named all-tournament.

Sterling 56, Princeton 51: The Tigers fell in the third-place game of the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa, settling for fourth place.

Jordan Reinhardt led the Tigers (1-3) with 19 points and Noah LaPorte added 18.

Hall 61, Parkview Christian 30: The Red Devils won their final game of the Serena Tip-Off Thanksgiving Tournament, placing fifth.

Braden Curran led the Red Devils (2-2) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Also for Hall, Noah Plym had 14 points, Greyson Bickett and Wyatt West added eight points each.

St. Bede 55, Earlville 23: The Bruins won their first game of the Route 17 Classic, defeating the Red Raiders on the final day of the tournament in Dwight.

Gino Ferrari led the Bruins with 11 points and Carson Riva added nine.

LaMoille 58, Hiawatha 52: The Lions defeated the Hawks on the final day of the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament for their first win of the season.

Tyler Billhorn led the Lions (1-3) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Brayden Klein had 14 points and seven rebounds, Ed Fry had eight points and Connor Deering added six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 55, Amboy 54: The Storm had another comeback win, outscoring the Clippers 21-13 in the third quarter to rally from a 26-20 halftime deficit Saturday at the Storm Cellar.

Sophomore Libby Endress led the Storm with 28 points and freshman Brooke Helms added 12.

Amboy won the JV game 39-21.