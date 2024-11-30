Mobile food pantry to set up Dec. 5 in Princeton

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Bureau County on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Photo submitted by the Hall Twp. Food Pantry)

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Bureau County on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The mobile pantry will begin distribution at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. Registration is from 9:15 to 10 a.m.

Those using the pantry should arrive 30 minutes before distribution. The distribution will be indoors and may take up to two hours. Laundry baskets are great for using the food pantry.

The food pantry is coming to Princeton in partnership with the Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church. For information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.