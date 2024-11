The Putnam County Public Library is inviting the community to stop by the Granville Library, 214 S. McCoy St., Dec. 2-7 to help decorate the library Christmas tree. Refreshments will be available for decorators. (Jayce Eustice)

Additionally, create seasonal memories using a winter-themed photo backdrop.

For more information, call the Granville Library at 815-339-2038.