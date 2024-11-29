The 2024-25 Times wrestling preview

Seneca freshman Raiden Terry looks to escape from the hold of Streator senior Nicholas Pollett in the 106-pound championship match of the Seneca Fighting Irish Wrestling Invitational last season. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Boys

Head coach: Peter Marx (22nd season)

Top returners: James Laitila, sr. (126); Wyatt Wheeler, sr. (132); Owen Kearfott, sr. (175); Allen Trumbo, sr. (285); Miles Fredrickson, sr. (285); Alan Amezquita, jr. (144); Stephon Patrick, jr. (285); Ashton Houdek, so. (144); Wes Weatherford, so. (190)

Top newcomers: EJ Bolding, jr. (113); Mark Munson, jr. (138); Gavin Creed, jr. (150); Kaden Geiger, jr. (165); Julian Danno, jr. (165); Kyle Frey, jr. (285); Jack Johnson, jr. (285); Brandon Doty, jr., Aiden Viteri, jr., Ryan Rowe, so. (113); Kaiden Kinkade, so. (113); Giovanni Hernandez, so. (120); Drake Engle, so. (120); Pedro Zapata, so. (126); Rizon Contreras, so. (132); Dreager Duncan, so. (138); Doug Sibert, so. (138); Dillion McKinnon, so. (132); Ezry Green, so. (138); Jackson Lucas, so. (165); Rowley Fletcher, so. (165); Oliver Kearfott, so. (165); Brayden Streicher, so. (175); Vaughn Anderson, so. (190); Jordan Fuller, so. (215); Josue Tapia, so., Michael Rausch, fr. (120); Jerome Bridwell, fr. (138); Brandon Shields, fr. (150); Shawn Harris, fr. (215); Michael Dobson, fr. (285); Jaxon Rissman, fr.

Worth noting: The Pirates roster will feature five seniors, 11 juniors, 19 sophomores and six freshmen. “We have very strong numbers this year with over 40 boys out for the wrestling team, but we will be young and inexperienced,” Marx said. “This year will see some frustrations and growing pains to go along with success. They way they have been working in the practice rooms shows that they will improve throughout the year. In wrestling, how you finish the season is much more important than how you start. We are excited to see what the future holds.”

Girls

Head Coach: Peter Marx (6th season)

Top returners: Evy Grady, sr. (115); Brie Grady, jr. (100); Ava Weatherford, jr. (145); Juliana Thrush, jr. (235); Val Munoz, so. (120); Ciara Bolf, so. (130)

Top newcomers: Isabel Gwaltney, jr. (105); Savannah Fredrickson, fr. (115); Lexi Sawin, so. (135); Alexis Rogers, so. (155); Alivia Butler, so. (145; Mary Rodriguez, so. (155); Jaiyden Provance, fr. (135); Aalyiah Martin, fr. (170); Haliey Abromatis, jr. (190); Judy Wilson, jr.

Worth noting: Thrush is a two-time state qualifier, won a second consecutive sectional championship, went 30-6, medaled with a sixth-place finish last season and was a Times All-Area first-team pick. Weatherford recorded over 35 victories last year and was a Times All-Area honorable mention selection, while Munoz and Bolf each claimed 15 wins. “We have a strong mix of girls this year with several returning ladies and a large group of girls wrestling for Ottawa for the first time,” Marx said. “These young ladies have been working hard and have made tremendous strides already this year. I think these girls, if they keep improving as they have been and stay healthy, can potentially contend for a conference title or possibly even a regional crown. We are all very excited to see what these young ladies can accomplish this year.”

Boys

Head coach: Kyle Lowman (3rd season)

Top returners: Aydan Radke, sr. (215); Jesus Martinez, jr. (120); Garritt Benstine, jr. (132); Devin Thompson, sr. (190); Aiden Ferris, jr. (285)

Top newcomers: Kameron Magana, jr. (190); Anthony Perrotta, fr. (138)

Girls

Head coach: Kyle Lowman

Top returners: Addison Yacko, jr. (115); Payton Henson, jr. (120); Lily Gwaltney, so. (110)

Top newcomers: Lailah Vaughn, fr., (120)

Worth noting: Gwaltney qualified for the state finals at 105, finished 20-9 and was a Times All-Area first-team honoree. “Athlete numbers continue to improve,” Lowman said. “We look forward to returning to the state finals this season. Our girls will be debuting as a distinct team this season.”

Boys

Head coach: Todd Yegge (28th season)

Top returners: Jeremy Gagnon, sr. (285); Nick Grant, sr. (165); Ryker Terry, sr. (132/138); Sullivan Feldt, sr. (175); Wyatt Coop, jr. (113/120); Devon Daemicke, jr. (144/150); Avery Phillips, jr. (132/138); Landen Venecia, jr. (190); Gunner Varland, jr. (157); Alex Gagnon, so. (165/175); Michael Kucinic, so. (126/132); Raiden Terry, so. (106)

Top newcomers: Ryan Flynn, sr. (144); Colton Angeloff, jr. (215); Cameron Ingram, jr. (144/150); Aydan Perez, jr. (138); Landyn Ramsey, jr. (215); Rayce Aukland, so. (157/165); Landon Hebel, so. (132/138); Matthew Bauerly, fr. (160); Ben Bersano, fr. (160); Elliott Geier, fr. (157/165); Kingston Hicks, fr. (132/138); Logan Kubat, fr. (106); Parker Jones, fr. (157/165); Chase Rod, fr. (150); Chris Thompson, fr. (106/113); Gryphon Wills, fr. (215)

Girls

Head coach: Todd Yegge

Top returners: Sammie Greisen, jr. (135); Catalina Pacheco, jr. (125/130); Kyra Wood, jr. (190); Brooklyn Hart, so. (110/115); Haiden Lavarier, so. (135/140); Emma Spittler, so. (125)

Top newcomers: Haven Nicolaides, fr. (120/125); Lilly Rademacher, fr. (120)

Worth noting: On the boys side, Varland (state qualifier, sectional champion, 28-15) and Raiden Terry (state qualifier, 41-10) were both Times All-Area first-team selections, while Gagnon (37-10) was an honorable mention pick. For the girls, Greisen earned a sixth-place medal at the state finals, finished 31-11, and was Times first-teamer, while Wood was an honorable mention selection. “Our numbers are up this season with 27 boys and eight girls, and we are off to a fantastic start with motivated athletes and lots of rookie wrestlers that are putting in the work,” Yegge said. “We have a great mix of veteran athletes and new, motivated wrestlers. We are excited to see how this group will mesh and develop through the season. The girls team has really been growing, as we had just one female two years ago, last year we had three and currently eight athletes are out and none are seniors, so that is exciting.”

Boys

Head coach: Derek Jones (6th season)

Top returners: Jakob Gruca, sr. (126); Josh Lehman, sr. (165); Devon Blanchard, sr. (215); Alton Spears, sr. (157); Kaden Clevenger, jr. (190); Kai Kern, jr. (175); Jacob Cassie, jr. (144); Jack Forth, jr. (132); Colten Stone, so. (126); Cooper Corder, so. (138); Wyatt Gregory, so. (150); Luis Murillo, so. (215)

Top newcomers: Hunter Whitecotton, fr. (106); Jaxson Blanchard, fr.; Joshua Kotalik, fr.

Girls

Head coach: Derek Jones

Top returners: Norah Vick (120); Jazmin Rios (145); Zaza Lesko

Worth noting: Abigail Channell (105); Lydia Cartwright (110); Delanie Card (125); Ruby Ferguson (130); Brooklyn Konczal (190)

Worth noting: Stone (state qualifier, 30-19) and Corder (fourth-place state finish, sectional champion, 35-5) were Times All-Area first-team honorees, while Vick was named honorable mention. “Our team this year will start to find our way,” Jones said. “We should compete in the upper part of our conference this year. We have some wrestlers coming back to our program after being injured last year. We are looking for Corder to take steps towards the top of the podium and have high expectations for the young man. Another interesting development is the growth of our girls program. We have eight girls currently in the program and (are) continuing to add girls. We have had success in our girls program with an all-state wrestler (Ashlyn Strenz) in each of the past two years. Our returning girls of Vick, Rios and Lesko will look to take the next step this year and earn their trip to the state tournament.”