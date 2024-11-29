2024 BCR Wrestling Season Preview Capsules: Princeton returns 4 state qualifiers, 3 medalists

Princeton boys

Coach: Steve Amy (17th season)

Top returners: Ace Christiansen, sr., 144; Casey Etheridge, jr., 165; Kaydin Gibson, sr., 126; Ian Morris, sr., 215; Cade Odell, sr., 285; Augustus Swanson, sr., 106

Top newcomers: Kane Dauber, fr., 132

Worth noting: The Tigers have three returning state medalists and a fourth state qualifier in camp. Christiansen, the reigning BCR Wrestler of the Year, topped the medal take in third place at 138, finishing 39-7. He will bump up to 144 this year. Odell (32-4) was next in fourth at 285 while Swanson (35-3), who was ranked No. 1 for most of the season, placed fifth at 106. Etheridge (32-11) also qualified at 165. They all have an eye on returning to state along with returning sectional qualifiers Morris (22-16) and junior Eli Berlin (190) and the freshman Dauber. Sophomore Jaydon Cooke (11-15) also returns at 126 with freshman Brayden Bickett (106), Jacob Paull (106), Allister Swanson, Corbin Brown (138), Dominic Lewis (150), Andrew Giaquinto (157) and Brennen Emmett (157-165) rounding out the squad. “Like every year our goal is to win the regional and give ourselves a shot a getting to team state,” Amy said. “We have quite a few individuals that either have the expectations of competing at the state tournament as well as being on the top of the state podium at the end of the season. We just have to keep getting better every day. We have a very talented group with a lot of experience. Any time you return four state qualifiers and three placers it is going to be very exciting.” Amy said the big freshman class that has a lot of experience gives the program a big boost.

Putnam County-Hall boys

Coach: Joseph Mecagni

Top returners: Been Heerdt, Elijah Leota, James Irwin

Top newcomers: Alex Tucker, Cayden Bouxsein

Worth noting: Heerdt, Leota and James Irwin provide experience, while Tucker and Bouxsein are “promising newcomers to the starting lineup,” Mecagni said. The PC-Hall coach said he’s looking for his wrestlers to develop throughout the season. “My goal as coach is general improvement of the wrestlers,” he said. “They don’t have to win to make me happy, they just have to work hard.”

St. Bede

Coach: Sam Allen

Top returners: Logan Pineda, sr., 165; Garrett Connelly, sr., 190; Grady Gillan, sr., 215; Jordan Coventry, sr., 165; Jack Maschmann, sr., 175

Top newcomers: Michael Benge, fr., 113; Max Moreno, fr., 126

Worth noting: The Bruins added 12 new wrestlers to the roster and about half bring prior experience to the team. They junior a veteran roster with a solid senior class. Pineda (34-10 record in 2023-24), Connelly (29-16), Gillan (16-8) are returning sectional qualifiers, while Maschmann is a fourth-year wrestler and Coventry is a third-year wrestler. “St. Bede has a very good looking roster,” Allen said. “After we get settled into our weight classes in January, we should have high potential to fill all 14 weight classes. That is going to provide us with an edge we’re not used to historically. We will be looking to have a lot of fun as a team this year while enjoying the skilled individuals we have as well. Freshman Benge and Moreno “will provide some depth and experience on the lighter side of the weight classes,” Allen said. Pineda, Connelly, Gillan, Moreno and Benge could contend for state berths, Allen said.

Princeton girls

Coach: Steve Amy

Top returners: Abby Harris, so., 115; Jadeyn Klingenberg, so., 125; Izzy Gibson, jr., 135

Worth noting: Gibson was a state qualifier last season, finishing with a 21-7 record. Harris (7-9) and Klingenberg (3-10) were both sectional qualifiers. Sophomore Rylee Backes (100, 4-7) rounds out the team. “They have all put in time this offseason and have gotten much better. They work hard and do a great job of adapting to everything we throw at them,” Amy said.

Putnam County-Hall girls

Coach: Joseph Mecagni

Top returners: Bailey Herr, Ella Irwin

Worth noting: Herr returns as a two-time state qualifier for the Panthers. She finished 15-11 last season and placed fourth at the Geneseo Sectional at 190. Irwin fell one win shy of state last season.