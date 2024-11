Two individuals were taken to hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Route 251 and North 33rd Road, north of Peru. (Photo provided)

Two individuals were taken to hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Route 251 and North 33rd Road, north of Peru.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 2 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

One of the injured individuals was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru and the other to OSF St. Paul in Mendota. The crash is being investigated by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.