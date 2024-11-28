OSF St. Luke earns 4-star recognition from National Rural Rating System

OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, a health care provider in Kewanee, announced it has been awarded a four-star rating by the National Rural Rating System, a program recognizing excellence in rural health care, as well as being named to the National Rural Honor Roll. Pictured are OSF Saint Luke executive leadership - Lori Christiansen, vice president of Support Services; Lisa Garcia, chief nursing officer; Jackie Kernan, president; and John Bowser, director of Finance (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, a health care provider in Kewanee, announced it has been awarded a four-star rating by the National Rural Rating System, a program recognizing excellence in rural health care, as well as being named to the National Rural Honor Roll.

This designation is a testament to the dedication of OSF Saint Luke to delivering high-quality care and exceptional patient experiences, OSF said in a news release. The NRRS evaluates hospitals based on standards, including patient satisfaction, quality of care and overall hospital performance.

Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Luke, said she is proud of the work done to achieve this rating.

“Our Mission Partners strive each day to provide compassionate high-quality care,” Kernan said. “This award recognizes their commitment to serving with the greatest care and love.”

The 2025 National Rural Honor Roll honorees, announced each November, include rural hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience, based on cumulative ratings submitted by Oct. 31. This annual recognition reinforces the National Rural Health Association’s commitment to supporting and uplifting rural health care facilities as pillars of their communities.

“These awards really shine a spotlight on the heart and hard work that our rural hospitals bring to their communities,” said Brock Slabach, chief operating officer of the NRHA. “Rural health care comes with unique challenges, and reaching this level of excellence shows not only the clinical expertise but also the deep commitment these hospitals have to the people they serve. This recognition celebrates rural health care as a source of strength, compassion, and healing – right where it’s needed most.”

The five-star rating system ranks rural and critical access hospitals – with five stars being the top ranking and one star being the lowest. The star ratings are like the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services star systems, which allow hospitals and clinics to promote their success and are used as high-quality recognitions. Most small and rural hospitals (60%) do not qualify because of a low number of qualifying inpatients for the CMS rankings but are held to the same high patient satisfaction criteria. The rankings will include overnight hospital stays and are based on data collected by certified CMS patient satisfaction vendors.

The National Rural Honor Roll was created to honor rural and critical access hospitals and clinics that deliver exceptional health care, showcasing them as leaders in patient-centered care within their communities. Facilities included on the honor roll receive recognition for their dedication and excellence that sets them apart, demonstrating their commitment to patient well-being.

For information visit RuralRatings.US.