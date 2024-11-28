700 residents to receive traditional Thanksgiving meal from turkey donations

On Nov. 22, 150 donated turkeys were delivered to the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois’ headquarters to be used for Meals on Wheels’ Thanksgiving dinners in DeKalb, La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. (Photo provided by Marcus Durrett)

More than 700 residents in need will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal thanks to a partnership between Illinois Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris), Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois and Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc.

“Thanksgiving is not only a time to give thanks for the things we have in our life, but the chance to assist those who may be in need,” said Sen. Rezin in a news release. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to partner with Meridian Health and Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois to help ensure that families within our community are able to celebrate this holiday with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.”

On Nov. 22, 150 donated turkeys were delivered to the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois’ headquarters to be used for Meals on Wheels’ Thanksgiving dinners in DeKalb, La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. The turkeys will be cooked at the facility and included in traditional Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered to roughly 700 residents in need on Thanksgiving Day.

“This donation for Voluntary Action Center home delivered meals will provide a wonderful holiday meal for many that would otherwise not be able to prepare a hot meal in their home,” said Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois Board President Joel Maurer in a news release.

“On behalf of all our clients that depend on the meals we provide them each day, we wish to thank Sen. Rezin for donating these turkeys,” said Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois CEO Nate Kloster in a news release. “With this donation we will be able to provide over 750 clients with a wonderful holiday meal.”

All the turkeys were provided for free by Meridian Health. Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. and its family of health plans provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs.