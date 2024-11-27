Vets 4 Vets to meet Dec. 1 at Peru McDonald’s

Local nonprofit Vets 4 Vets and Lori Janko Wilke State Farm will host an informal monthly meetup for veterans 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Peru McDonald’s, 5251 Trompeter Road, near Interstate 80. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Vets 4 Vets monthly breakfasts meet on the first of every month to help veterans gain access to healthcare and other important services, listen to the needs of area vets and create a community network. A veterans service officer also will be in attendance for assistance. All veterans are invited to attend. Find Vets 4 Vets on Facebook or visit jankowilke.com.