November 27, 2024
NewsThank You VeteransSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Vets 4 Vets to meet Dec. 1 at Peru McDonald’s

Monthly breakfasts help veterans with a number of services

By Derek Barichello
U.S. Marine World War II veteran Johns Rickerd holds a “Thank You” card made by first graders during the Veterans Day event on Monday, Nov.11, 2023, at the Upper Campus of McHenry High School.

Local nonprofit Vets 4 Vets and Lori Janko Wilke State Farm will host an informal monthly meetup for veterans 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Peru McDonald’s, 5251 Trompeter Road, near Interstate 80. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Local nonprofit Vets 4 Vets and Lori Janko Wilke State Farm will host an informal monthly meetup for veterans 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Peru McDonald’s, 5251 Trompeter Road, near Interstate 80.

The Vets 4 Vets monthly breakfasts meet on the first of every month to help veterans gain access to healthcare and other important services, listen to the needs of area vets and create a community network. A veterans service officer also will be in attendance for assistance. All veterans are invited to attend. Find Vets 4 Vets on Facebook or visit jankowilke.com.

Have a Question about this article?