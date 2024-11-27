Bureau Valley girls storm back to top Orion: BCR Roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 54, Orion 49: BV trailed 17-3 after the first quarter and 33-18 at the half, only to storm back to victory in the second half by outscoring the Chargers 36-16 for the nonconference win at the Storm Cellar.

Emma Mussche led the Storm with 14 points, Libby Endress had 12 points and Brooke Helms and Bella Birkey added 10 each.

The Bureau Valley JV also had a come-from-behind 41-38 victory.

Putnam County 44, Somonauk 41: Maggie Spratt led the Panthers to a road victory with 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Annawan 64, Bureau Valley 42: The Braves moved to 2-0 in the Wally Keller Invite with a win over the Storm. Cole Goodley led Annawan with 17 points, Maddux Heitzler had 13, and Brody Childs 10.

Elijah Endress led the Storm (1-1) with nine points and Landon Hulsing added eight.

The Wally Keller invite resumes Wednesday with BV facing Putnam County at 2 p.m. and Annawan playing Stark County at 3:30 p.m.

Oak Forest 61, Princeton 56: The Tigers locked into battle with the Bengals in their season opener, playing to a 3-point game at halftime and 1-point after three quarters.

The Tigers will break for Thanksgiving and return for pool games on Friday with Streator and L-P

Flanagan-Cornell 58, St. Bede 50: The Bruins fell short in the second night of the Route 17 Classic at Woodland. Kaden Nauman led the Bruins with 16 points and Jake Migliorini added 10.

The Bruins will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Ridgeview.

Leland 68, LaMoille 45: The Lions played to a 3-point game at halftime, but the Panthers broke the game wide open by outscoring the Lions by 20 points in the second half.

Braden Fischer led the Lions with 20 points, Tyler Billhorn had 14 points and six rebounds and Connor Deering added seven points and eight rebounds.

The Lions will take a break for Thanksgiving and come back to face Durand at 7:30 p.m. Friday.