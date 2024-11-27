8 Princeton High School students receive Illinois State Scholars honors

Eight Princeton High School students from the graduating class of 2025 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars. They are (front, from left) Ellie Harp, Arianne Tirao, Grace Eggers, (second row) Maximus Wilborn, Timothy Lewis, (third row) Ian Morris, Nolan Anderson and Gavin Pinter (Photo provided by Elena Hilmes)

Eight Princeton High School students from the Class of 2025 have been designated Illinois State Scholars.

“Congratulations to our eight outstanding students for being named Illinois State Scholars,” Princeton High School Andy Berlinski said in a news release. “This designation reflects their incredible academic achievement, dedication and hard work throughout their high school careers. Their commitment to excellence has earned each this well-deserved recognition, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments.”

The designated Princeton High School Illinois State Scholars are Nolan Anderson, Grace Eggers, Ellie Harp, Timothy Lewis, Ian Morris, Gavin Pinter, Arianne Tirao and Maximus Wilborn.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students each year. Recipients represent the top 10% of high school seniors from across the state and are selected based on their class rank and SAT scores.