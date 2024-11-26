Somonauk, Woodland, Leland, F-C opening night winners: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Somonauk 40, Newark 16: At Serena’s Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off on Monday, the Bobcats trailed the Norsemen 6-5 after the opening quarter, but held a 21-11 advantage at halftime and 32-13 heading to the fourth quarter in the victory. p.m.

Brock Sexton led Somonauk with a game-high 12 points with Aiden Hopkins adding eight and Landin Stillwell seven.

Austin Reibel and Dylan Long each scored five points to lead Newark.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday with Somonauk playing Hall at 1 p.m., while Newark takes on Seneca at 2:30 p.m.

Woodland 57, St. Bede 35: At Rural Streator, the Warriors opened the season with a win over the Bruins in the Route 17 Classic.

Nick Plesko led the way for Woodland with 13 points, with Connor Dodge adding 11 points. The Warriors also received nine points each from Nolan Price and Zandar Radke (eight rebounds), and five points and 11 rebounds from Quentin Porter.

Flanagan Cornell 60, Ridgeview 57: At rural Streator, Logan Ruddy had 20 rebounds to help the Falcons top the Mustangs in the Route 17 Classic.

Dwight 60, Earlville 42: At Dwight, the Red Raiders dropped their season opener to the Trojans at the Route 17 Classic.

Earlville was led by Adam Waite (15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists), Grady Harp (13 points) and Easton Fruit (eight points).

Leland 57, Durand 53: At the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament, the Panthers opened their season with a win.

Leland was led by Gunnar Nelson (14 points), Declan Brennan (13 points), Hayden Spoonmore (12 points, four steals), Geno Schwager (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Joe Clifford (five assists).

Girls basketball

Marquette 48, Henry-Senachwine 40: At Bader Gym, the Crusaders — led by 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals from Kaitlyn Davis — defeated the Mallards in the Tri-County Conference game.

Chloe Larson added 14 points and six rebounds for Marquette, with Kelsey Cuchra grabbing 11 rebounds.

Morris 80, Streator 23: At Morris, Ava Gwaltney had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs in the loss.

Seneca 53, Putnam Couty 35: At Granville, the Fighting Irish (4-1, 1-0) outscored the Panthers 32-8 in the middle two quarters to capture their T-CC opener.

Audry McNabb led Seneca with 14 points, while Evelyn O’Connor and Alyssa Zellers each netted 11 points.

Pontiac 64, Fieldcrest 40: At Pontiac, the Knights dropped to 2-3 on the season with the road loss to the Indians.

TeriLynn Timmerman with 17 points and Pru Mangan with 15 points led Fieldcrest.

Boys bowling

La Salle-Peru 2,721, Streator 2,134: At Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs came up short against the Cavaliers.

Tyson Kolojay led Streator with a 532 series, including a high game of 188. Cody Taylor added a 488 and Ian Wheeler a 433.

Boys wrestling

Streator 42, St. Bede 34; Streator 50, Putnam County-Hall 24: At Peru, the Bulldogs opened the season with wins over the host Bruins and the Panthers.

Against St. Bede, Sebastian Flores (126), Andrew Warwick (150), Devin Thompson (190) and Aiden Ferris (285) all earned pinfall wins in contested matches. Then against PC-H, Flores, Jesus Martinez (138) and Aydan Radke (215) each won via pinfall, Devin Thompson (190) won by technical fall and Ferris captured an 8-1 decision in contested matches.