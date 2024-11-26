Hall, LaMoille, St. Bede boys fall in season openers: BCR roundup for Monday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Indian Creek 63, LaMoille 39: Tyler Billhorn scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Braden Fischer added nine points in defeat for the Lions in Monday’s season opener at the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament.

Seneca 69, Hall 45: The Red Devils dropped their opener in the Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament in Serena.

Woodland 57, St. Bede 35: Gus Burr had seven points for the Bruins in Monday’s action in the Route 17 Classic at Woodland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roanoke-Benson 59, St. Bede 45: Quinn McClain had 15 points, Savannah Bray 11, and Lili McClain eight for the Bruins in Monday’s Tri-County Conference opener.