3 individuals, 2 teams selected to Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame

Three individuals and two teams have been selected as 2025 inductees to the Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame, following a nomination and selection process. (Scott Anderson)

Three individuals and two teams have been selected as 2025 inductees to the Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame, following a nomination and selection process.

The Ottawa High School Hall of Fame was established in 2006 by the OTHS District 140 Educational Foundation, Inc. The focus of the hall of fame is to recognize excellence in achievement while a high school student, after leaving OTHS, or a combination of both. Further, honorees may or may not have attended Ottawa High but were significant and accomplished contributors to OTHS. Also considered are OTHS teams or groups.

The inductees will be introduced between OTHS basketball games on Jan. 31 in the school’s historic Kingman Gym. A banquet will be to present and honor inductees on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets are $45 and not available at the door – they may be purchased through online contacts smacdonald@ottawahigh.com or kschmitt@ottawahigh.com, as well as OTHS home basketball games on Dec. 6 and Jan. 10. The inductees for 2025 are as follows with additional information to be provided in a subsequent press release.

John “Jack” Catlin - Class of 1965

A founding partner of LCM Architects, a leading resource on accessibility and inclusive design. He was instrumental in developing accessibility standards and guidelines at the federal, state, and local levels, and was appointed by President Clinton, serving 8 years on the U.S. Access Board.

Gerry Couch - Class of 1970

A former cross country standout runner, during his high school career accumulated 36 dual meet titles, ranking him 5th all-time in the State of Illinois. Finished 4th in the State his Junior year, the highest finish in OTHS history. Currently assisting the OTHS state championship golf team.

Sharon Eschbach-Coleman – Class of 1975

A prominent Seattle-based architect and real estate developer, revitalizing underutilized neighborhoods, and overseeing the development of over 5 million square feet of office, retail and life science projects. She is also a significant philanthropic donor on the West Coast and locally.

1982-83 varsity boys basketball team

Compiled a 27-3 record and advanced to the IHSA Class AA supersectional. They were 11-0 in the NCIC Conference, winning the conference title, and champions in the Regional and Sectional tournaments. Ranked 13th in the state, lost to Peoria Central, the state runner-up.

1998 varsity boys baseball team

Achieved a 26-5 record. They proceeded to win the Regional Title, Sectional Title, and advance to the IHSA State Tournament. This was both the first ever OTHS Sectional baseball title, as well as the first berth in the IHSA Class AA state baseball tournament.