Unique Boutique opens in the Peru Mall

The Unique Boutique has returned to the Peru Mall for its sixth holiday season. (Maribeth Wilson)

The shop features more than 32 vendors specializing in handcrafted items.

Shop owner Cathy Sarosinski said there still is time for vendors to personalize or customize products in time for the holiday.

Sarosinski and her daughter Sammi Sarosinski own and operate the shop each year, featuring tumblers, signs, gnomes, jewelry, coca bombs, sewing items, wreaths, ornaments, candles, goose clothing, pillows, freeze dried candy and other items.

The shop is located across from Bath and Body Works in the former Spencer’s building. The boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays

For more information, check out fb.com/UniqueBoutiquePeruMall.