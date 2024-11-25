Streator Public Library to host photo booth during Light Up Streator

The Streator Public Library will be doing its part to make Light Up Streator festive.
Families can take a festive family portrait in a cozy photo booth with props and all from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, during Streator’s Keeping Christmas Close to Home and Light Up Streator events.
The library also will be hosting a turkey scavenger hunt the week of Nov. 25.
Search the library at 130 S. Park St. to find all the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 for more information on any of the library’s activities.
1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Senior Crafts with Point at Pontiac, adults. Make a new craft and step in and try a little DIY.
4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Little’s Art Time, ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.
5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Turkey storytime, geared to children ages in and around 5. Gobble up some stories.
3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.
4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Saturday, Nov. 30: Craft à la carte, public. Stop by the craft station to make a cool craft every week.