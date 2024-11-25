Streator Public Library to host photo booth during Light Up Streator

The Streator Public Library will be doing its part to make Light Up Streator festive. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will be doing its part to make Light Up Streator festive.

Families can take a festive family portrait in a cozy photo booth with props and all from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, during Streator’s Keeping Christmas Close to Home and Light Up Streator events.

The library also will be hosting a turkey scavenger hunt the week of Nov. 25.

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. to find all the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 for more information on any of the library’s activities.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Senior Crafts with Point at Pontiac, adults. Make a new craft and step in and try a little DIY.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Little’s Art Time, ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Turkey storytime, geared to children ages in and around 5. Gobble up some stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Saturday, Nov. 30: Craft à la carte, public. Stop by the craft station to make a cool craft every week.