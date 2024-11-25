La Salle County CASA names new board leadership at annual meeting

Brian Dose was elected board president of La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates. Dose brings a wealth of experience and a passion for CASA’s mission, promising to lead with vision and a commitment to expanding the organization’s reach, the agency said in a news release (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County Court Appointed Special Advocates recently convened its annual board meeting, focusing on its commitment to serving the community’s most vulnerable children with compassion and dedication.

The meeting marked a moment of growth and transition for La Salle County CASA as the organization welcomed new board members Martin Miller and Beth Findley Smith. Joining them are Alexis Ferracuti and Abby Slusarski, whose fresh perspectives and energy will further strengthen the team. The board also elected new officers to guide CASA’s mission forward, including Brian Dose as the newly elected board president. Dose brings a wealth of experience and a passion for CASA’s mission, promising to lead with vision and a commitment to expanding the organization’s reach, the agency said in a news release. The board extended a thank you to Kevin Nelson for his dedication as the outgoing president, recognizing his contributions to advancing CASA’s mission.

La Salle County CASA also gave gratitude to outgoing board members for their invaluable service and contributions to the organization’s success. Thank you was extended to Karen Willard Barton, Steve Navario and Melissa Lorenzi Basil.

With a renewed sense of purpose, board members immediately got to work on strategic planning, mapping out initiatives to meet CASA’s goals for the coming year. A key focus remains on increasing the organization’s ability to serve the courts in order to serve more children, ensuring every child in need has a voice in the courtroom and a brighter path to the future.

“Our board is truly a reflection of CASA’s mission: serving with heart and determination,” Executive director of LaSalle County CASA Sally M. Van Cura said in a news release. “With the strategic leadership of our board members and the dedication of our staff and volunteers, we are confident in our ability to make a lasting impact in the lives of children.”

La Salle County CASA remains committed to recruiting, training and supporting advocates who work tirelessly to ensure every child’s story is heard, the agency said in a news release. As the board sets its sights on the future, the organization invites community members to join them in their mission by becoming a volunteer, donor or sponsor.

For more information about La Salle County CASA and how you can get involved, visit lasallecountycasa.org.