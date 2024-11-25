IVCC dental clinics resume in January

Illinois Valley Community College dental assisting and dental hygiene students will offer free and low-cost dental care beginning in January. Clinic hours have been expanded to three days a week and staffing has been increased with the addition of the dental hygiene program. The program benefits students and the community because students develop practical skills and patient care experience while providing the public with accessible, affordable dental care. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College’s free and low-cost dental clinic will return in January, bigger and better than ever.

More appointments will be available because more dental students are participating, and the Dental Health Center clinic will operate three mornings a week instead of one. Beginning in 2025, the clinic will operate each semester with the launch of the Dental Hygiene Program, which welcomed its first class in August 2024.

Clinics begin Jan. 13 and run through May 5, operating from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays in the IVCC Dental Health Center, located in the gym building on the main campus. Comprehensive exams, X-rays, cleaning, sealants, oral cancer screening, fluoride treatment and oral hygiene instruction are offered. The clinic does not provide restorative or surgical procedures, such as extractions, dentures, or crowns, but those procedures can be referred to area dentists with the completed treatment plan and diagnostic materials provided by the clinic at no additional cost.

A total of 26 students enrolled in the dental assisting program and the new dental hygiene program this year. They are supervised in the clinic by volunteering dentists and licensed dental hygienists who perform some procedures.

“Besides being a valuable training setting for students, the clinic is an important resource for the community because it helps make dental care accessible and affordable,” said IVCC Dean of Health Professions Heather Seghi in a news release. “In rural communities like ours, access to affordable and preventive dental care can be challenging due to limited resources, transportation barriers and economic constraints.”

Patients get the preventive care they need while also learning how to reduce the risk of dental diseases that can be costly to treat, IVCC said in a news release. Students practice in a real-world environment, which enhances their readiness for the workforce.

“They gain confidence, experience and practical skills,” Seghi said.

The public pays $30 for cleanings (cash or check only). Exams, X-rays and sealants are free. IVCC students and employees receive all services at no cost. The clinic does not accept any form of insurance for payment. Patients that qualify for Medicare or Medicaid may bring proof of this and the clinic will waive the $30 fee.

Appointments are necessary; there are no walk-ins. Appointments can be made now for the January opening by calling the clinic at 815-224-0227 or emailing DentalHealthCenter@ivcc.edu. Allow three business days for a reply because students return these calls and emails during regularly scheduled class times. Appointments are first-come, first-served.

Interested in joining the Dental Assisting or Dental Hygiene programs?

Dental Hygiene applications are open through March 1, and require a $54 payment to take the required HESI Admissions Assessment (A2) embedded within the application. To qualify for the Dental Hygiene Program, you must first complete the Dental Assisting Program at IVCC, or another CODA-accredited program.

Dental Assisting applications are open through May 1, with no admissions assessment or fee. Prospective applicants can apply to these programs by visiting www.ivcc.edu/apply and selecting 2025 Nursing, Dental and Medical Assisting Application. Once started, they will select their chosen program of study.

Visit individual admissions procedures at:

Dental Assisting Webpage: www.ivcc.edu/dental

Dental Hygiene Webpage: www.ivcc.edu/dentalhygiene