5 Putnam County High School students named 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars

Five students from the Putnam County High School graduating class of 2025 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars. They are Emelia Bouxsein, Enzo Holocker, Lisa Myres, Anna Sandberg and Valeria Villagomez. (Photo provided by Bethany Newsome)

They are Emelia Bouxsein, Enzo Holocker, Lisa Myres, Anna Sandberg and Valeria Villagomez.

Emelia Bouxsein of Hennepin, daughter of Nicole and Jerimey Bouxsein. Bouxsein plans to attend Southern Illinois University and major in sonography in order to become an ultrasound technician. Bousxein was a member of the volleyball, basketball and cheer teams, as well as Interact, National Honor Society, Student Council, and is a senior class officer.

Enzo Holocker of Granville, son of Alexis Chambers and AJ Chambers. Holocker plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College and would like to pursue a career in either CAD or engineering. Holocker participated in track and field during high school as well as National Honor Society.

Lisa Myres of Hennepin, daughter of William Myres. Myres plans to attend college in order to pursue a degree in music and a minor in Russian language. Myres is a member of band, theater, Panteras, scholastic bowl and is the treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Anna Sandberg of McNabb, daughter of Brandy and Ryan Sandberg. Sandberg plans to attend Knox College in order to pursue a degree in elementary education. Sandberg is a member of theater, scholastic bowl, president of the National Honor Society, band and Student Council.

Valeria Villagomez of McNabb, daughter of Laura Mendez and Rodolfo Villagomez. Villagomez plans to attend Benedictine College in order to pursue a degree in engineering. Villagomez is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, basketball and softball.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize our Illinois State Scholar winners for their exceptional academic achievements. This prestigious honor celebrates the dedication, hard work and excellence of our students,” said Putnam County High School Principal Dustin Schrank in a news release. “These scholars represent the best of our school and community, and we commend them for their outstanding efforts and commitment to academic success. Congratulations to each of these remarkable students – you inspire us all!”

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all our Illinois State Scholars for their extraordinary academic achievements,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow in a news release. “These high school seniors managed through the personal and learning challenges of the pandemic for several years of high school, and their accomplishments reflect their passion and dedication to academic pursuits. We also want to acknowledge and thank families, counselors, educators, mentors, and communities for their encouragement and often invaluable support in helping students along each step of their educational path.”

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC. Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others.