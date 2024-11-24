Putnam County High School announces 2024-25 DAR Good Citizens Award winner

Putnam County High School recognized Emelia Bouxsein as the recipient of the 2024-2025 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award. (Photo provided by Sharon Bittner)

Putnam County High School recognized Emelia Bouxsein as the recipient of the 2024-25 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award.

This award, sponsored by the Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter, celebrates outstanding students who embody the core values of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Bouxsein, the daughter of Jerimey and Nicole Bouxsein of Hennepin, has been selected by the faculty and staff for exemplifying these qualities throughout her academic career and involvement in the community. As a student at Putnam County High School, she has consistently demonstrated responsibility, a commitment to helping others and a positive influence among her peers, the school said in a news release. Bouxsein’s dedication to leadership extends beyond the classroom, showcasing her passion for service and her pride in contributing to both school and community activities.

In addition to her academic achievements, Bouxsein has demonstrated a commitment to patriotism and civic responsibility, embodying the very ideals celebrated by the DAR Good Citizens Award. She has already contributed more than 100 hours of community service, volunteering at Red Cross Blood Drives and sewing reusable face masks for nursing home residents during the COVID-19 pandemic – acts of kindness that reflect her dedication to helping others in times of need.

Looking ahead, Bouxsein plans to pursue a degree in radiological sciences at Southern Illinois University. Bouxsein has a strong work ethic and dedication.