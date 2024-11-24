La Salle County marriage licenses: Nov. 1-13, 2024

Here is the list of couples who applied for marriage licenses in La Salle County from Nov. 1 through Nov. 13, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here is the list of couples who applied for marriage licenses in La Salle County from Nov. 1 through Nov. 13, 2024.

Anthony Edgar Quinones of Bartlett and Chloe Elizabeth Burns of Bartlett

Michael David Rogers of Bourbonnais and Michelle Currin Gay of Bourbonnais

David Steven Wrbanek of Crystal Lake and Grace Victoria Lossau of Crystal Lake

Nathan Edward Schaede of Princeton and Kaitlyn Marie Padgett of Spring Valley

Francisco Flores-Vergara of Peru and Amelia Ruiz Hernandez of Chicago

Joshua Allen Krueger of Wenona and Emily Avis Hunter of Wenona

Michael David Jonassen Jr. of Ottawa and Libby Denise Northrip of Ottawa

Alec David Virgo of Ladd and Nicole Lynn Ward of Minooka

Michael Andrew Hill of Streator and Jennifer Lynn Swartz of Streator

Ma. Mikaela Cataje Logmao of Peru and Alexis Nicole Ringo of Peru

Roy Segundo Jr. of Ottawa and Jacqueline Marie Wolfenberger-Schmitt of Ottawa

Fernando Reyes-Polito of Ottawa and Christina Rose Jones of Ottawa

Nicolas Moreno of Streator and Gesney Urrego Sanchez of Streator

Austin Robert Jester of Peotone and Kristen Grace Schubbe of Peotone

Justin Michael Bedeker of Seneca and Alexis Kaye Black of Streator

Joseph Rosso Tupayachi of Streator and Christianna Joy Johnson of Streator

Nicholas Lee Joray of Ottawa and Ariel Marie Cantu of Ottawa

Keegan Patrick Sauers of Streator and Brianna Nicole Hayes of Streator