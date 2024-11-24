La Salle County marriage licenses: Nov. 1-13, 2024

Here is the list of couples who applied for marriage licenses in La Salle County from Nov. 1 through Nov. 13, 2024.
Anthony Edgar Quinones of Bartlett and Chloe Elizabeth Burns of Bartlett
Michael David Rogers of Bourbonnais and Michelle Currin Gay of Bourbonnais
David Steven Wrbanek of Crystal Lake and Grace Victoria Lossau of Crystal Lake
Nathan Edward Schaede of Princeton and Kaitlyn Marie Padgett of Spring Valley
Francisco Flores-Vergara of Peru and Amelia Ruiz Hernandez of Chicago
Joshua Allen Krueger of Wenona and Emily Avis Hunter of Wenona
Michael David Jonassen Jr. of Ottawa and Libby Denise Northrip of Ottawa
Alec David Virgo of Ladd and Nicole Lynn Ward of Minooka
Michael Andrew Hill of Streator and Jennifer Lynn Swartz of Streator
Ma. Mikaela Cataje Logmao of Peru and Alexis Nicole Ringo of Peru
Roy Segundo Jr. of Ottawa and Jacqueline Marie Wolfenberger-Schmitt of Ottawa
Fernando Reyes-Polito of Ottawa and Christina Rose Jones of Ottawa
Nicolas Moreno of Streator and Gesney Urrego Sanchez of Streator
Austin Robert Jester of Peotone and Kristen Grace Schubbe of Peotone
Justin Michael Bedeker of Seneca and Alexis Kaye Black of Streator
Joseph Rosso Tupayachi of Streator and Christianna Joy Johnson of Streator
Nicholas Lee Joray of Ottawa and Ariel Marie Cantu of Ottawa
Keegan Patrick Sauers of Streator and Brianna Nicole Hayes of Streator