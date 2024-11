A community blood drive is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the Community Room at Mason Memorial District Library, 104 W. Main St. (BCR file)

A community blood drive is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the Community Room at Mason Memorial District Library, 104 W. Main St.

Bring a photo ID, a blood donor card or two other forms of ID. Give blood from Nov. 8 to Dec. 8 for two pairs of custom Red Cross socks.

For an appointment, call Mason Memorial Library at 309-895-7701. Save up to 15 minutes by donating blood using RapidPass. For information, visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.