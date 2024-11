The next history lecture for the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the museum, 1100 Canal St. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The next history lecture for the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the museum, 1100 Canal St.

Mollie Perrot will present the churches of Ottawa, a program detailing the many histories and changes in the city’s churches. The public is invited, but seating is limited. Call 815-431-9353 for info. The cost is $10. Light snacks will be served.