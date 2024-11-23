State police to conduct special patrols in La Salle County

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced Tuesday troopers will launch the following specialty patrols in December in La Salle County.

• Nighttime enforcement patrols to catch violations, especially between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Occupant-restraint enforcement patrols to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.

• Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols to catch driving under the influence and other forms of impairment.

• Distracted driving patrols to eliminate driver behaviors such as handheld cellular telephone use that elevate the risk of a crash.

• Special traffic patrols designed to ferret out impaired driving, seat-belt violations, distracted driving and speeding.