November 23, 2024
NewsThank You VeteransSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

State police to conduct special patrols in La Salle County

By Tom Collins
Sgt. Joe Fahs with Illinois State Police District 17 performs a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 39. An Illinois Senate Bill that would increase the fine for Scott’s Law violations awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature.

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced Tuesday troopers will launch the following specialty patrols in December in La Salle County.

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced Tuesday that troopers will launch the following specialty patrols in December in La Salle County:

• Nighttime enforcement patrols to catch violations, especially between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Occupant-restraint enforcement patrols to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.

• Alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols to catch driving under the influence and other forms of impairment.

• Distracted driving patrols to eliminate driver behaviors such as handheld cellular telephone use that elevate the risk of a crash.

• Special traffic patrols designed to ferret out impaired driving, seat-belt violations, distracted driving and speeding.

Have a Question about this article?