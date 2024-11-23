Princeton High School scholastic bowl improves to 7-2 with successful week

The Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl Team had a successful series of quads this week. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

Princeton went to La Salle-Peru High School on Monday to take on L-P, Streator and Morris. Princeton varsity defeated L-P, 240-70, Streator, 310-250, and Morris 300-210.

That following day, varsity hosted a quad taking on Mendota, Henry-Senachwine and Riverdale at Princeton High School. Princeton defeated Mendota, 210-180, and Henry-Senachwine, 320-210. Princeton played a back-and-forth match against Riverdale, falling short 300-220.

“I’m incredibly proud of how hard the team worked this week.” head coach Brody Anderson said. “Each match and practice, we get a little bit stronger, and the hard work these students put in pays out in dividends. These student-athletes get better every day. I’m excited to see where this season takes us. Princeton is back, and we are definitely getting some head turns.”

This brings the total record of PHS so far to 7-2, with an earlier season loss against Streator rounding out the other loss.

The junior varsity also had a successful week. Last Saturday, the JV went to the Butterfield Memorial Tournament at Moline High School, taking fourth place out of a pool of 10 teams. This was PHS’s best showing at that tournament since 2005. The JV also played at La Salle-Peru High School on Monday, winning against L-P, 220-130, and Streator, 170-110, but losing to Morris, 310-170.