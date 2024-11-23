Magi Baby Chest announces Feb. 15 gala tickets now on sale

The Magi Baby Chest celebrated two years as of Oct. 1 and it’s grown. It started in October 2022 serving 15 families. Per word of mouth, the Magi Baby Chest now serves on average 180 to 200 families per month. The nonprofit has expanded twice and continues to serve more families. (Photo provided by Jessica Murphy)

The Magi Baby Chest in Princeton announced the Magi Gala for a Valentine’s night out is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, at the barn at Hornbaker Gardens.

The Magi Gala is a public formal fundraising event of dinner and dancing to benefit the Magi Baby Chest. There will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres beginning at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by live music from Steve Sharp Band, a small silent auction and other activities. It will be a night of fun and elegance to support babies and toddlers in need, the nonprofit group said in a news release.

All money raised from this event will go to purchasing baby supplies for families. The purpose of the gala is not only to raise money for the MBC but also to involve the greater community and spread the word about the service the Magi Baby Chest offers local families.

Magi Baby Chest’s goal is to broaden its donation pool and create loyal fans of the Magi Baby Chest outside of St. Louis parish. Invite friends who would love to learn more about the MBC and support a pro-family organization, the nonprofit said. Tickets are first come, first served and can be purchased online at magibabychest.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the St. Louis church parish office. The event will be open seating unless you purchase a table. A table consists of eight people. Tickets cost $75 or $600 for a table. Tickets are limited. Donate online or by mailing a check to St. Louis Church. Make checks payable to St. Louis Church with MBC denoted in the notes section.

The Magi Baby Chest celebrated two years as of Oct. 1 and it’s grown. It started in October 2022 serving 15 families. Per word of mouth, the Magi Baby Chest now serves on average 180 to 200 families per month. The nonprofit has expanded twice and continues to serve more families. At the gala, Magi Baby Chest will be unveiling a testimonial video from the families served. These families share just how much the service has touched their lives and shown them Christ’s love through the mission of hospitality, the nonprofit said in a news release.

“God chose to enter the world through a family and it’s more important than ever that we grow this ministry through the charitable hearts of the public,” the nonprofit said. “We hope to see you there!”