Earlville girls basketball scores first win of new season: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls basketball

Earlville 38, Elgin 34: At IMSA’s McIntosh Tournament, the Red Raiders (1-4) picked up their first victory of the young season, defeating the Maroons.

Earlville was paced by double-doubles of 11 points and 10 rebounds from both Addie Scherer and Bailey Miller. Natalie Hall chipped in nine points for the victors.

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Dwight 24: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Trojans finished 2-2 in the tournament.

Football

Amboy co-op 42, Milledgeville 14: At Monmouth College’s April Zorn Memorial Field, the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio football co-op repeated as Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champions on Friday.